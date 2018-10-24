Gyeonggi Governor Appears for Police Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung appeared for police questioning on Monday on a series of allegations involving his family and an actress claiming to have had an affair with him.Arriving at the Bundang Police Station at around 10 a.m., Lee offered an apology to Gyeonggi residents for the case affecting his job as the governor but stressed he's never abused his position or authority for personal reasons, adding the truth will come out at the end of the investigation.In June, the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party filed a complaint against the former Seongnam City mayor, alleging he used his mayoral power to have his brother institutionalized at a mental hospital against his will.The party is accusing Lee of violating the election law during his campaign for governor by falsely denying the allegations about his brother, as well lying about his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon.Lee is also alleged to have pressured local companies to provide more than 16 billion won to the Seongnam city-affiliated professional football team in the form of advertisement charges during his term as mayor.