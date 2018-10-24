Foreign Minister Kang Meets US Special Rep. for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Monday.The two officials shared views on strategies to push forward North Korea’s denuclearization as well as inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.During the closed-door meeting, the two officials are likely to have discussed the efforts for high-level and working-level talks between North Korea and the U.S.Possible sanction exceptions for the North to implement inter-Korean agreements on linking railways and modernizing North Korea’s tree nurseries are also expected to have been discussed.Biegun also met with South Korea’s top nuclear negotiator, Lee Do-hoon, on Monday.