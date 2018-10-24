Foreign Minister Kang Meets US Special Rep. for N. Korea

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Monday.
The two officials shared views on strategies to push forward North Korea’s denuclearization as well as inter-Korean economic cooperation projects.
During the closed-door meeting, the two officials are likely to have discussed the efforts for high-level and working-level talks between North Korea and the U.S.
Possible sanction exceptions for the North to implement inter-Korean agreements on linking railways and modernizing North Korea’s tree nurseries are also expected to have been discussed.
Biegun also met with South Korea’s top nuclear negotiator, Lee Do-hoon, on Monday.