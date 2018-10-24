All Schools in Seoul to be Provided with Free Lunches from 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from 2021, free, eco-friendly lunches will be provided in all elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul.In a news conference on Monday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it will expand the scope of free lunches to also include 320 high schools in the capital city from 2021.The free meals will be provided to all types of schools, including public, private and special schools. With the latest decision, students of some 40 national and private elementary schools as well as international middle schools who had not been provided with the free lunches will also enjoy the meals.Provision of free school lunches began in 2011 in public elementary schools.