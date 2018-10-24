Rival Camps Clash on Last Day of Inspections

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps are clashing as a National Assembly inspection of government agencies draws to a close.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says President Moon Jae-in's unilateral ratification of the Pyongyang Summit Declaration was unconstitutional. The LKP describes the declaration, as well as an inter-Korean military agreement, as treaties that require parliamentary approval.The ruling Democratic Party is defending the presidential ratification, arguing the deals are not treaties and do not require legislative ratification because they do not involve significant financial burden and conform to laws on advancing inter-Korean ties.Separately, rival camps have been wrangling over the establishment of a special court to deal with a judicial power abuse scandal from the Park Geun-hye administration.