Moon Seeks to Keep Inter-Korean Peace Momentum

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is pushing hard for conservative opponents to back the April joint declaration he signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He's also been giving some thought to Kim's itinerary when comes to visit the South.Kurt Achin has more.Report: The administration of President Moon Jae-in published the text of last month's Pyongyang Summit Joint Statement Monday, effectively notifying government agencies that it is now law.In a controversial move, President Moon ratified the statement unilaterally earlier this month without parliamentary consent.South Korean government lawyers say the president doesn't need National Assembly's consent for the Pyongyang Statement, since it is a subsidiary agreement of the Panmunjeom Declaration already pending in parliament.Parliamentary approval is still required for that earlier and more comprehensive declaration, which was signed in April and commits the two sides to suspend all hostile acts, boost exchanges and pursue complete denuclearization.Washington and the conservative opposition camp have expressed concerns about inter-Korean relations outpacing the denuclearization process, but President Moon is actively seeking to maintain the momentum of his Korean Peninsula peace initiative.A visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Seoul may be on hold amid speculation it can only happen after a second North Korean summit with U.S. President Donald Trump has taken place.Still, on a Sunday hiking trip with some 170 domestic and foreign reporters, Moon said he's already thinking about an itinerary.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I am a bit worried about where I should go with Chairman Kim Jong-un when he visits Seoul because I was so warmly greeted when I was up [in the North.] We aren't planning yet as a specific schedule hasn't been set. I could show him Mount Halla [on Jeju island] as there is a saying 'from Baekdu to Halla.'""We must work with the North on one side and the U.S. on the other so that the peace process doesn't fail, so that we seize this opportunity no matter what."President Moon plans to call on conservative opposition lawmakers to back the Panmunjeom Declaration in a visit to the National Assembly scheduled on Thursday.Kurt Achin, KBS World Radio News.