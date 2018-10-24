Trump Not to Rush on Nuclear Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A special U.S. envoy is in South Korea to continue U.S. diplomacy aimed at North Korea's denuclearization. As South Korea pushes for sanctions exemptions to facilitate South-North economic cooperation, and U.S. conservatives push for a nuclear declaration from Pyongyang, President Donald Trump is telling supporters he's not in a hurry on the issue.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I couldn't care how long. As long as there's no testing as long as there's no nuclear testing moving mountains over a little bit, that's the kind of testing. But it's working well..."U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his position Saturday that there is no need to rush nuclear negotiations with North Korea.He told supporters at an Illinois rally that talks have brought progress.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“But we're doing great there now. No more rockets right? I say it all the time. No more rockets, no more missiles, no more nuclear testing. We got our hostages back. We're getting our remains, the remains of our great heroes, they are coming back. And we have a good relationship with Kim Jong-un."A second U.S. summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is expected to happen in a few months. Trump says North Korea stands to benefit greatly from denuclearizing.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“North Korea will become a great economic place. That location is so good between China, Russia and South Korea. What a location. It’s going to be fantastic.”Critics argue the Trump administration is not moving quickly enough for the North's denuclearization.They say Washington needs to demand a declaration of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities soon.The diplomatic process to push denuclearization forward is ongoing. U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Seoul Monday, and met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.