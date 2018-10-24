Chinese Military Plane Violates S. Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone Again

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese military plane violated South Korea's air defense identification zone(KADIZ) for the sixth time this year on Monday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the plane, which is believed to be a Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft, entered the zone at around 10:03 a.m. from an area northwest of Jeju Island and left about thirty minutes later, but reentered the zone at about 11:48 a.m.The aircraft finally left KADIZ at around 3:02 p.m.The JCS said that the South Korean Air Force mobilized fighter jets to track down the Chinese plane and issued warning broadcasts as part of tactical measures that are taken during such incidents.