Remaining S. Koreans Stranded on Typhoon-Hit Saipan to Return Home Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

About a thousand South Koreans who remain stranded on Saipan from last week's typhoon are expected to be able to leave Monday.The South Korean Transport Ministry and airline officials say most of them will be able to board four commercial flights run by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and T'way Air.About another 300 South Koreans are being transported from Saipan to Guam via a military jet, but may arrive back in Korea later than Monday.Some 600 South Koreans returned home via commercial flights on Sunday.Super typhoon Yutu caused extensive damage and shut down airports when it struck Saipan late last week.