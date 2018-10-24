Parties Fail to Narrow Differences on Judicial Abuse Tribunal, Nepotism Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Monday failed to narrow differences on the establishment of a special tribunal for a judicial power abuse scandal and a parliamentary probe into nepotism allegations at the Seoul subway operator.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Young-pyo said the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) suggested Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su first step down before talks on the special panel.Hong said the proposal by LKP floor leader Kim Sung-tae was absurd.While the DP and three minor parties last week said they'll push for a motion to set up the tribunal, the LKP claimed the drive will hamper the principle of separation of the legislative, administrative and judicial powers.The LKP also wants a parliamentary investigation into Seoul Metro's alleged job favors given to its current and former employees. The DP floor leader said while his party is open to the probe, the state audit agency's investigation should come first.