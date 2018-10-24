UNC Supports Implementing Inter-Korean Military Accord

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Forces Korea commander General Vincent Brooks has vowed to seek progress in implementing the inter-Korean military agreement adopted last month.In a press release from the United Nations Command(UNC) on Monday, Brooks said the UNC's verification of the two Koreas' disarmament operation of the Joint Security Area(JSA) can be seen as paving the way for implementing the inter-Korean military accord.He said the UNC will seek progress in carrying out the agreement through close cooperation with both Koreas.Earlier the two Koreas and the U.S.-led UNC conducted a joint verification Friday and Saturday after South and North Korea completed land mine clearance work and withdrawal of guard posts, troops and arms in efforts to disarm the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the Panmunjeom border village.The UNC said in the media release that verification has been completed and that it supports the ongoing implementation of the military accord reached between the two Koreas.The Koreas decided to disarm the JSA under the agreement signed during summit talks in Pyongyang last month.