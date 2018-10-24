Defense Chief Supports US Stance to Suspend Joint Air Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has said that he agrees with the U.S.’ stance to suspend the joint air exercise Vigilant Ace.Speaking during a parliamentary audit of the Defense Ministry on Monday, the minister also said that alternative measures were being sought to bolster the combined defense posture.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Kim Sung-tae asked the defense chief whether Washington first proposed to suspend the air drill.The minister said U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis proposed the suspension, adding that he supports the U.S. offer.When asked whether the Defense Ministry was against the suspension, Jeong said that he pointed out public concerns in South Korea and called for complementary measures.He said he will put forward opinions regarding these measures at the Security Consultative Meeting scheduled in Washington on Wednesday.The allies are expected to reach a final agreement to suspend the Vigilant Ace exercise which was slated for December, and Seoul's Defense Ministry has said it is seeking backup measures such as conducting its own training.