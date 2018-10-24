Moon Orders Strict Dealings with Kindergartens to Prevent Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to strictly deal with private kindergartens that inflict harm on young students by arbitrarily closing or suspending operations.Moon made the remark in a meeting with his secretaries on Monday, while discussing recent government measures against widespread irregularities at private kindergartens and some of their negative responses.The president said preschool establishments should not react in a way that breaks the law or causes harm to children. He stressed that it is urgent for the government to come up with measures so childcare and education for young ones are not disrupted under any circumstance.He also laid out examples like prior arrangements being made early in cooperation with education offices so children affected by a kindergarten closure can attend another nearby public kindergarten or childcare facility.The president stressed that taxpayers’ money should not be misused and called for fundamental measures to prevent irregularities at kindergartens, such as increasing fiscal transparency at educational institutions.