Main Opposition Files Injunction against Inter-Korean Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has filed an injunction to suspend President Moon Jae-in’s ratification of key inter-Korean agreements reached during last month's summit in Pyongyang.The injunction was filed with the Constitutional Court on Monday against the Pyongyang Joint Declaration and an inter-Korean military agreement.The move came as the declaration officially took effect with its posting on the South Korean government's official gazette earlier in the day.The military agreement, designed to help implement the Panmunjeom Declaration reached during the inter-Korean summit in April, will also be published in the gazette later this week.Last Tuesday, Moon ratified the Pyongyang Declaration and inter-Korean military agreement after they were approved by the Cabinet.The LKP argues it is absurd to ratify them first while the Panmunjeom Declaration, the basis for the agreements, is still pending in the National Assembly.