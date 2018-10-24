N. Korea Expresses Reluctance over Revealing Nuke Facility List

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang is reportedly reluctant to accept Washington’s request to provide a list of its nuclear facilities.Speaking at a conference on Monday, President Moon Jae-in’s special security adviser Moon Chung-in talked about an encounter he had with a high-ranking North Korean official during a recent visit to the North.The adviser said he proposed the North first report on its nuclear facilities and allow inspections before declaring an end to the Korean War and other trust-building measures.The North Korean official, however, cast a negative view, saying the North is still in a hostile relationship with the U.S. and cannot reveal crucial information regarding its nuclear materials and facilities, including quantity, location and size.Moon said the encounter highlights the importance of flexibility in negotiations with the North. He called the current U.S. approach toward denuclearization too rigid and idealistic and described U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent remark about denuclearizing the North in a year as being unrealistic.