Gov't to Help Slump-Hit Local Auto Parts Makers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to soon announce additional measures to help prop up local auto components suppliers reeling from a recent industry-wide slump.Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo revealed the plan during a parliamentary audit on Monday and said the government is aware of the difficulties automakers and their subcontractors are facing.The minister stressed government efforts to cope with various difficulties, which include not only short-term troubles but also structural issues.Last Wednesday, the government announced emergency measures to provide liquidity to automakers and auto parts makers.