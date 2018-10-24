FM Kang: Momentum in Talks with N. Korea Should Lead to Progress

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top diplomat has emphasized that recent momentum in engaging North Korea should lead to practical progress on talks for denuclearization and permanent peace-building on the Korean Peninsula.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remark in a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Monday. She was referring to September's inter-Korean summit and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent visit to Pyongyang.The minister proposed continuous discussions between Seoul and Washington on the specifics of the negotiations based on their close coordination.Biegun agreed, saying discussions and coordination between the two allies on every level are very important for the U.S.’ negotiations with the North. He also promised more efforts for communication and cooperation with the South as denuclearization and inter-Korean relations advance.