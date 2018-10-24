Authorities Tracking Illegal Vietnamese in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean authorities are tracking down a Vietnamese sailor who recently entered the country illegally.The Incheon Port Security said it was tracing the 24-year-old Vietnamese man after confirming his illegal status at a Hyundai Steel port in Incheon on Sunday.The man reportedly arrived at the Incheon Port via a cargo ship last Thursday and ran away during the predawn hours when there was little surveillance.Another foreign sailor who snuck into the country, a 53-year-old Chinese, is also on the loose after entering through an Incheon pier last Monday.