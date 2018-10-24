Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss N. Korea, Iran Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed ways to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other pending issues.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said that in phone talks on Monday evening, Kang stressed the need for improvement in inter-Korean relations based on close cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.The minister also asked the U.S. to have maximum flexibility in allowing Seoul to be exempted from Washington's sanctions on Iran.Pompeo reportedly said he would take Seoul's request into account and continue to closely cooperate.The ministry said Pompeo also shared the recent developments in planned U.S.-North Korea talks and proposed the two allies continue close cooperation on North Korean issues.