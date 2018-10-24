Moon's Chief of Staff Meets US Special Envoy for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok has met with a top U.S. nuclear envoy to discuss cooperation between the two allies to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The presidential office said in a statement that Im met with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun at the top office on Monday afternoon.In the rare meeting, President Moon Jae-in's chief secretary reportedly asked Biegun to lead U.S.-North Korea talks successfully, while the U.S. envoy called for Seoul's support in the process.The top office said the two officials had in-depth discussions regarding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and developments in the planned second U.S.-North Korea summit.The presidential office said that Washington asked Seoul to arrange the envoy's meeting with Moon's chief secretary.Biegun will reportedly meet with Moon's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday afternoon at the presidential office.