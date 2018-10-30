'Pompeo Likely to Meet N. Korean Counterpart in US Next Week'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to meet with his North Korean counterpart in the U.S. next week after the midterm elections.A South Korean diplomatic source familiar with U.S.-North Korea negotiations said on Monday that the high-level talks were planned for late October, but will be delayed by a couple of days due to circumstances on the U.S. side.Pompeo had said in an interview with the Voice of America on October 19th that he hoped to receive his North Korean counterpart in Washington in the following week and a half or so to continue discussions on the North's denuclearization and to arrange a second summit between their leaders.The South Korean source said Washington and Pyongyang recently reached a tentative agreement to hold the meeting around next Friday after the U.S. midterm elections, which fall on Tuesday.The source added the location will probably be Washington or New York and Pompeo's counterpart is likely to be Kim Yong-chol, a top aide to the North Korean leader.The two met in New York in May to finalize the details of the Singapore summit in June.