Inter-Korea

World Taekwondo Delegation Departs for Performance in N. Korea

Write: 2018-10-30 09:22:29Update: 2018-10-30 11:16:27

Photo : YONHAP News

A World Taekwondo(WT) delegation left Seoul for Pyongyang on Tuesday to stage a taekwondo demonstration performance.

The 49-member delegation, led by WT President Choue Chung-won, will arrive in Pyongyang Tuesday afternoon via Beijing. The delegation will spend five days in Pyongyang at the invitation of the North Korean-led International Taekwondo Federation(ITF).

The delegation includes a 22-member demonstration team and five foreigners, including WT Secretary General Hoss Rafaty.

The team will stage a performance at Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang on Wednesday and showcase a joint performance with the ITF demonstration team Friday.

It’s the first time since April that the WT demonstration team is performing in the North Korean capital.
