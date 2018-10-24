Supreme Court to Rule on Damages Suit by Korean Victims of Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its long-overdue ruling on damages claims against a Japanese company by Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.The top court's full-bench will hand down its verdict on the damages suit at 2 p.m. Tuesday.In 2005, four elderly victims filed the suit at local courts against Japan's Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. for their unpaid work.The lower courts turned them down and the plaintiffs filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.In a landmark ruling in May 2012, the top court overturned the lower courts' decision and ordered a retrial in favor of the victims. The Seoul High Court upheld the top court's ruling the next year.Tuesday's ruling comes more than five years after the Japanese company appealed the decision.The case has caused controversy following allegations that the National Court Administration under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae used it as a bargaining chip to gain favors from the office of former President Park Geun-hye, who wanted amicable relations with Tokyo.