S. Korea, US to Hold Annual Defense Talks in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold their annual defense ministers' talks in Washington on Wednesday to discuss a range of bilateral issues, including the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON).The Defense Ministry in Seoul said on Tuesday that Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart, James Mattis, will attend the 50th Security Consultative Meeting.The ministry said the allies will discuss the transfer of OPCON, joint military exercises and bilateral cooperation for the denuclearziation of the Korean Peninsula.In particular, the two sides are expected to reach an agreement on the formation of a Seoul-led combined command to replace the allies' existing Combined Forces Command(CFC), which will come after the "conditions-based" OPCON transfer.In the formation, a South Korean four-star general will serve as commander with a U.S. four-star general as his deputy. Currently, the CFC's commander is a U.S. general with a South Korean general serving as his deputy.