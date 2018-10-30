Pres. Moon to Visit Nation's Provinces to Boost Regional Economies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will visit the nation’s provinces and cities as part of efforts to breathe new life into regional economies.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom announced on Tuesday that Moon's itinerary will include stops in North Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang provinces.The president kicked off his trips by attending a ceremony in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province on Tuesday that unveiled the government’s plan and vision to create a global cluster for renewable energy around the Saemangeum area on the southwest coast by 2022.Kim said the president’s latest trip was organized in a bid to support regions to actively promote their capabilities for development.