Season's First Ice Reported in Seoul

South Korea has seen the coldest day of fall this year in most inland areas on Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the season's first ice was reported in Seoul where morning lows stood at zero-point-seven degrees Celsius.It was colder in the northern mountainous region with the mercury falling to minus four-point-five degrees Celsius in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province.The weather agency forecast that the cold weather will continue for the time being, with temperatures around three to seven degrees lower than in previous years.