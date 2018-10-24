Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Kindergartens' Association Discussing Irregularity Allegations

Write: 2018-10-30 13:24:47Update: 2018-10-30 14:01:07

Kindergartens' Association Discussing Irregularity Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Kindergarten Association convened a forum Tuesday to discuss the controversy over alleged spending irregularities at dozens of schools. 

Attendees arranged to show up dressed in black as a sign of their discontentment with a government crackdown on school administrators. 

The private kindergarten group is considering measures such as strikes or restricting admissions to retaliate against a new set of regulations some members view as too strict. 

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae repeated a government warning that such actions will be dealt with very sternly.
List

Editor's Pick