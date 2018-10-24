Renewable Energy Complex to be Built in Saemangeum

Photo : YONHAP News

Local and national officials are planning to construct a massive renewable energy generation complex on the Saemangeum reclaimed mud flats on South Korea's west coast.The North Jeolla Provincial Government and the Saemangeum Development and Investment Agency said Tuesday their plan will yield a solar power plant capable of generating three gigawatts of energy.A separate one-gigawatt offshore wind power farm is to be created off the coast of Gunsan.About ten trillion won in private capital is being invested in the project, which will employ a total of about two million workers.