S. Korea to Build Massive Renewable Energy Plant Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Local and national officials are planning to construct a massive renewable energy generation complex on the Saemangeum reclaimed mud flats on South Korea's west coast.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The government and North Jeolla Province say the planned solar power plant will have an eventual capacity of three-gigawatts in energy production.Wind power farms will also be created off the coast of Gunsan nearby. All in all, the total energy generation from the cluster will be good for about 400-thousand households.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Overcoming the 27 years of difficulties, a world-class solar-power and massive offshore wind power complex will be built on Saemangeum."At the event celebrating the launch of the project, President Moon reminded the audience of his pledge to turn the reclaimed Saemangeum area into an economic center for the ​Pan-Yellow Sea area shared by China, Japan and the two Koreas.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"We are going to build related manufacturing, research and testing facilities to upgrade the renewable energy technology in the envisioned solar- and wind-power generation complex. It will provide a gigantic home market for domestic solar and wind energy companies suffering from the lack of demand."Private capital worth roughly ten trillion won, or about eight-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, will be invested in the construction of the energy complex. First steps on the complex are slated for completion by 2022.The Moon administration aims to attract 100 related companies to the energy complex, creating 100-thousand jobs over the next decade.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.