Moon Vows to Make Saemangeum Base for Yellow Sea Economic Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the planned Saemangeum energy complex offers a turning point in South Korea's global renewable energy competitiveness.At a congratulatory ceremony, Moon said the project will help make Saemangeum a base for an economic zone surrounding the Yellow Sea involving South Korea, China and Japan.He said that whereas renewable energy takes up 25 percent of power generation in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) countries, the comparable figure was just eight percent in South Korea last year.The plan calls for a massive complex of solar and wind power plants capable of producing as much as four gigawatts of power. First phases are expected to be complete before Moon's term ends in 2022.It is part of the president's broader campaign pledge to transition the country away from nuclear power by increasing renewable energy to about 20 percent of the country's total power production by 2030.