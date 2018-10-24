PM Orders Review of Leniency for Mentally Ill Criminals

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has ordered a review of the criminal code that reduces punishment for offenders deemed to have been mentally ill at the time their crimes were committed.South Korea's mental health leniency laws have come under renewed criticism since a suspect blamed depression for his fatal stabbing of an internet cafe worker earlier this month.Lee called on the prosecution to be strict in evaluating mental disorders during the indictment and sentencing process.Korean courts have a track record of issuing relatively light sentences even for brutal crimes when the mental health of the perpetrator is in question.