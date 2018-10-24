Number of Irregular Workers Reach 6-Year High in Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

Statistics Korea says the number of irregular workers in South Korea reached a six-year high of more than six-point-six million in August.They now account for 33 percent of the country's 20 million salaried employees.Their average monthly salary was one-point-64 million won, up four-point-eight percent from a year earlier, but significantly lower than the three million won average for regular workers.Statistics Korea says there are an additional 36-thousand non-regular, part-time and outsourced workers compared to a year ago.The number of regular workers grew more slowly, by only three thousand.About 47 percent of South Korea's non-regular workers are in their 50s and 60s, and more than half of non-regular workers are women.