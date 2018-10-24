Foreign Ministry: Top Court Ruling Shouldn't Negatively Impact Relations with Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters Tuesday the ministry is reviewing alternatives for dealing with a possible backlash by Tokyo over Tuesday's Supreme Court decision.The court ordered a Japanese company to pay compensation to Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.Noh says the Foreign Ministry is conveying to Tokyo that the two sides should collect their wisdom and avoid a negative impact on bilateral relations.He said the government will make an official announcement on the top court's ruling after a meeting of related ministers.