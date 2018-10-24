Tokyo Protests S. Korean Court Ruling on Japanese Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has protested the South Korean Supreme Court’s decision that the Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. pay reparations for its forced labor of Koreans during World War Two.Following the ruling on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono issued a statement, saying that the decision "can never be accepted."While calling the ruling very regrettable, he also argued that the South Korean court overturned the legal basis of friendly-ties between his country and South Korea.Kono also said that his government will consider various counter-options, including bringing the issue to the International Court of Justice.