South Korean Stocks Break 5-Day Losing Streak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks broke their five day losing streak and ended the session up, after top economic and financial authorities vowed to take action to stabilize the market.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) on Tuesday gained 18-point-64 points, or point-93 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-14-point-69.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ added 14-point-44 points, or two-point-29 percent, to close at 644-point-14.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-139-point-two won.