Top Court Rules in Favor of Korean Victims of Japan's Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Supreme Court has ruled that a Japanese company should pay compensation for Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Tuesday's long-awaited Supreme Court decision upholds a lower court ruling that Japan's Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation should pay for South Korean plaintiffs 100 million won each.The court assessed that victims of Japan’s forced labor under Japan's colonialism have the right to compensation regardless of a 1965 Seoul-Tokyo deal to settle colonial-era issues.The court said the 1965 accord was adopted as a political deal to address financial and civil claims and obligations between South Korea and Japan.The court said that in the process of negotiating the deal, the Japanese government fundamentally denied legal compensation for victims of forced labor, without recognizing the illegality of Japan’s colonial rule of Korea.The ruling comes 13 years after the four victims first filed the suit.During the first two trials, the courts ruled against the victims, saying that all compensation for victims of forced labor were covered by funds that Japan provided in accordance with the 1965 deal. However, in 2012, the Supreme Court overturned the previous rulings, saying the 1965 deal did not include individuals' rights to damages.In 2013, the Seoul High Court ruled that Japan's Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp. should pay each victim 100 million won in compensation. With the Japanese firm appealing the ruling, the case was handed back to the Supreme Court and a decision had been put off for five years.Japan has claimed that all colonial-era issues were resolved through the 1965 accord.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.