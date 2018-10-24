Auditor to Inspect Hiring Scandal at Public Firms

Photo : KBS News

The government says it is planning to audit Seoul Metro on suspicions of hiring irregularities and possible misuse of government funds.Seoul City officials requested the Board of Audit and Inspection to look into allegations the subway operator may have granted job-related favors to family members of existing employees.The board says it will inspect four other public firms in connection with similar allegations starting next month.They are the Incheon International Airport Corporation, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, KEPCO Plant Service and Engineering, and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.