Domestic

Write: 2018-10-30 16:56:07Update: 2018-10-30 17:14:29

South African Drug Smuggler Arrested at Gimhae Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in Busan have charged a South African woman with attempting to smuggle marijuana into South Korea. 

Customs officers arrested the 57-year-old suspect earlier this month at Gimhae International Airport, citing a suitcase with more than 18 kilograms stashed in a taped plastic bag.

That's about 45 percent of all the marijuana confiscated in South Korea last year, and has a street value of about one-point-eight billion won.

Prosecutors say most drug smugglers used to come through Incheon International Airport, but since inspections there have become tighter smugglers have tried other ports of entry like Gimhae.
