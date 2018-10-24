South African Drug Smuggler Arrested at Gimhae Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors in Busan have charged a South African woman with attempting to smuggle marijuana into South Korea.Customs officers arrested the 57-year-old suspect earlier this month at Gimhae International Airport, citing a suitcase with more than 18 kilograms stashed in a taped plastic bag.That's about 45 percent of all the marijuana confiscated in South Korea last year, and has a street value of about one-point-eight billion won.Prosecutors say most drug smugglers used to come through Incheon International Airport, but since inspections there have become tighter smugglers have tried other ports of entry like Gimhae.