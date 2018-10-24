USFK Commander Brooks to Step Down Nov. 8

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander General Vincent Brooks will leave South Korea on November eighth after concluding his two-and-a-half year term as USFK chief.The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command said Tuesday a change of command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the eight at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The event will be co-hosted by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman General Paul Selva.During the ceremony, Brooks will hand over his command leadership to successor General Robert Abrams, who comes from a family of career military officers. His father was former U.S. Army Chief of Staff and Korean War veteran General Creighton Abrams.Brooks was sworn in on April 30th, 2016 as the first African-American chief of the USFK.