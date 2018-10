Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk says U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun agrees the two countries should seek a virtuous cycle between North Korean denuclearization, peninsula peace building, and enhanced inter-Korean relations.Since launching his visit to South Korea on Monday, Biegun has met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon among other leaders.