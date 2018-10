Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon held talks with top U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Tuesday.Cho said many inter-Korean developments had happened since the two met last month, and that this was an important meeting to calibrate the pace in inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean relations.Biegun said Washington and Seoul are both seeking peace and stability, primarily through denuclearization of North Korea.