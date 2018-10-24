Moon: Gov't Will Raise Regional Consumption Tax from 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the central government will consider various measures to shore up regional governments’ fiscal independence, including gradually raising regional consumption tax rates from next year.Speaking at an event in Gyeongju, Moon vowed to empower regions to solve local issues on their own. He said the government intends to ultimately raise regional tax revenue to account for two thirds of the national tax revenue.Also stressing state assistance in creating jobs in regional areas, the president said the central government will spare no institutional and fiscal efforts to help local governments’ job creation plans.