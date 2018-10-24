Gov't Reveals Revision Bill to Local Autonomy Law

The government on Tuesday disclosed the whole text of a plan to revise the local autonomy law.It is the first revision to the law in 30 years.The bill is designed to enhance public participation in regional governance and increase autonomy and responsibility of regional governments.The proposed changes would allow citizens to propose ordinances to the regional councils and lower the minimum age of those entitled to participate in regional governance to 18 from the current 19.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it will make an advance notice of the revision next month and send it to the Cabinet for approval before seeking the parliament’s approval by the end of the year.