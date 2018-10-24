Fitch to Reassess S. Korea's Sovereign Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Economy and Finance says a three-member delegation from global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings will visit South Korea on Wednesday for a reassessment of the country’s sovereign rating.They are scheduled to meet with South Korea’s economic policy chiefs and officials of major think tanks and business lobby groups to exchange opinions on the trends of Asia's fourth largest economy and its policies.Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon plans to brief them about current peace-building efforts on the Korean Peninsula and to seek a positive reassessment.Since September 2012, the agency retained its "AA-" rating, the fourth highest available sovereign rating, for South Korea.