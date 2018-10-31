S. Korea, US to Set up Working Group on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to set up a working group to closely coordinate their stances on North Korea's denuclearization and inter-Korean projects.U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters on Tuesday that the agreement was reached during a trip to Seoul this week by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun.The spokesperson said the purpose of Biegun's visit to Seoul was to discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve the "final, fully verified" denuclearization of North Korea.Palladino said that as part of efforts to achieve that goal, the two allies agreed on establishing a new working group that would further strengthen their close coordination on denuclearization efforts, sanctions implementation and inter-Korean cooperation that comply with United Nations sanctions.He added that Biegun and his team will be leading the additional step.