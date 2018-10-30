S. Korea's National Security Adviser Meets US Special Envoy for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong held talks with top U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun in Seoul on Tuesday.The presidential office said in a written briefing that Chung and Biegun held in-depth discussions for two hours at the top office on preparations for a second U.S.-North Korea summit.The two sides also exchanged opinions on ways to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establish peace in the region based on a solid U.S.-South Korea alliance.The top office added that Chung and Biegun shared their assessment that the U.S. envoy's meetings with South Korean officials have deepened mutual understanding of respective positions and further cemented bilateral cooperation between the two nations.During the four-day trip, Biegun held a series of meetings, including with Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.