Tougher Rule for Mortgage Loans Takes Effect

Photo : YONHAP News

Local commercial banks will be required to implement a stricter screening rule for mortgage loans starting Wednesday.Financial authorities said that banks now have to apply the so-called debt service ratio(DSR) to household loans as the trial period ends.DSR measures how much a borrower has to pay in principal and interest payments in proportion to his or her yearly income. It is one of the barometers checked for risky household loans.A ratio of 70 percent or over is categorized as a risky loan, and those over 90 percent as a high-risk loan.Commercial banks must keep the proportion of risky loans to a maximum 15 percent and high-risk loans to under ten percent.Savings banks and non-bank lenders will apply the stricter rule from Wednesday on a trial basis before implementing it in earnest in the first half of next year.