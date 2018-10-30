Tougher Rule for Mortgage Loans Takes Effect

Local commercial banks will be required to implement a stricter screening rule for mortgage loans starting Wednesday.
Financial authorities said that banks now have to apply the so-called debt service ratio(DSR) to household loans as the trial period ends.
DSR measures how much a borrower has to pay in principal and interest payments in proportion to his or her yearly income. It is one of the barometers checked for risky household loans.
A ratio of 70 percent or over is categorized as a risky loan, and those over 90 percent as a high-risk loan.
Commercial banks must keep the proportion of risky loans to a maximum 15 percent and high-risk loans to under ten percent.
Savings banks and non-bank lenders will apply the stricter rule from Wednesday on a trial basis before implementing it in earnest in the first half of next year.