5 Years Sought for Ex-Presidential Aide Woo Byung-woo over Illegal Surveillance

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have demanded five years in prison for former presidential aide Woo Byung-woo for illegal surveillance of public officials.The prosecution made the request on Tuesday during the final hearing of Woo's trial at the Seoul Central District Court, saying that Woo abused his power and authority as presidential secretary for civil affairs, destroying the basic order of democracy.Woo, who served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs under the Park Geun-hye administration from 2015 to 2016, is accused of ordering the nation’s spy agency to conduct illegal surveillance on public officials, including presidential inspector Lee Seok-su.In the final statement, Woo reportedly claimed that the prosecution pushed ahead with the indictment based on speculation and imagination amid groundless allegations.The court's sentencing of the case is scheduled for December seventh.Woo is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence on a separate charge of aiding the cover-up of the Park government's corruption. The case is being tried at a higher court.