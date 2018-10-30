S. Korea's Industrial Output Drops 1.3% in Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output slipped in September due to a drop in mining and manufacturing production.According to data by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, overall industrial production dropped one-point-three percent last month from the previous month.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries shrank two-point-five percent, posting the largest drop in 19 months.Retail sales, an economic indicator of consumption levels, decreased by two-point-two percent, the largest fall since December last year.Facility investment rebounded in September and gained two-point-nine percent, ending a six-month losing streak.