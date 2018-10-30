Probe Finds Soldiers Sexually Assaulted Women during 1980 Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

A government probe team has found 17 cases of sexual assault were committed by soldiers sent to suppress a pro-democracy uprising in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980.The joint probe team comprising officials from the Defense Ministry, the Gender Equality and Family Ministry and the National Human Rights Commission announced the results of its five-month investigation Wednesday.The team said that they found 17 cases of sexual assault were committed by martial law enforcement troops, as well as a number of other cases of women's rights violations against detained civilians, including sexual harassment and torture.It's the first time the government carried out an investigation into alleged sexual violence during the Gwangju uprising.