Korean, Japanese Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan's top diplomats held phone talks on Wednesday to share their views on the South Korean Supreme Court's decision the previous day ordering a Japanese company to pay compensation to Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha explained to her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono that the South Korean government respects the court's decision. She also said Seoul will come up with measures after comprehensively reviewing related matters.Japan's Kyodo news agency says Kono told Kang that the ruling poses grave concern as it undermines the legal foundation of the two countries' relationship.The Japanese minister reportedly requested that the Korean government take "firm and resolute" action regarding the ruling.Despite the differences, the Foreign Ministry said the two officials stressed the need for cooperation for a future-oriented development in bilateral relations.